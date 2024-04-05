Nikunj Doshi Wins Best Chief Business Officer at Stars of the Industry Awards 2024

Nikunj Doshi, the Chief Business Officer at Propelld, has been recognized for his exceptional contribution to the financial services sector at the prestigious Stars of the Industry Awards 2024. Since joining Propelld, Nikunj Doshi has propelled the company to achieve 4x growth, while successfully building both the offline and online business teams.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, Nikunj said: “I am deeply honored to receive the ‘Best Chief Business Officer’ award at the Stars of the Industry Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Propelld. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the financial services sector.“

Nikunj, with over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, joined the team to drive strategic innovation and leadership in Propelld.