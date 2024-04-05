Hong Kong – New Ombudsman swears to uphold Basic Law and bear allegiance to HKSAR (with photo)

New Ombudsman swears to uphold Basic Law and bear allegiance to HKSAR (with photo) **********************************************************************************



​The new Ombudsman, Mr Jack Chan Jick-chi, today (April 5) took an oath at the Chief Executive’s Office.

The oath was administered by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee. The Ombudsman swore that he will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), bear allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC and serve the HKSAR conscientiously, dutifully, in full accordance with the law, honestly and with integrity.

A Government spokesman said, “The new Ombudsman took the oath to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the HKSAR, thereby embodying the principle and responsibility of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’ “.