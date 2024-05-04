Nationally Award-Winning Traverse Bay Farms Expands and Opens Third Retail Store in Northern Michigan

Traverse Bay Farms, recipient of over 38 national food awards, is excited to announce the opening of its third retail store in Northern Michigan.

Traverse Bay Farms, a celebrated leader in the gourmet food industry and recipient of over 38 national food awards, is excited to announce the opening of its third retail store in Northern Michigan. This new addition not only enlarges the company’s physical footprint but also introduces a novel salsa bar to the region, enhancing its commitment to providing high-quality, award-winning food products.

The decision to open another store came after careful consideration and a detailed evaluation of several cities within Northern Michigan. The new location will feature an extensive range of products including cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, no-added sugar dried cherries, and the company’s nationally recognized fruit and gourmet salsas.

The Director of Marketing at Traverse Bay Farms, emphasized the company’s strategic expansion, driven by consumer demand. “With existing stores in Elk Rapids and Bellaire, we’ve seen substantial interest from visitors and locals alike who are eager to access our products throughout the region. These communities serve as bustling, year-round tourist destinations attracting visitors from across Michigan and the entire United States.”

The new store is designed to cater to modern shopping preferences, offering both in-person and online purchasing options. In addition to a complete lineup of Traverse Bay Farms’ award-winning products, the location will also feature a unique tasting bar and a cozy coffee bar, making it a perfect spot for community gathering and culinary exploration.

“Our goal with this expansion is to transform our store into a community hub, where people can come together, enjoy good food, and experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that Northern Michigan is known for,” said the marketing director.

This expansion not only signifies Traverse Bay Farms’ continued growth and success in the gourmet food industry but also underscores its dedication to enhancing customer experience and accessibility to its high-quality products.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms and its new Northern Michigan location, please visit: www.TraverseBayFarms.com

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.