Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Kwai Chung (with photos) *******************************************************************



Police today (April 5) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Kwai Chung.

Lau Leung-ching, aged 56, went missing after she left a rehabilitation centre on Wo Tong Tsui Street on April 2 morning. Staff of the rehabilitation centre made a report to Police on the next day.



She is about 1.6 metres tall, 58 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a square face with yellow complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, black and grey trousers, pink sport shoes and carrying a dark crossbody bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 9415 4495 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

