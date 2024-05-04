Gautam Solar Partners with Redington to expand its Solar Module footprint

Gautam Solar, one of India’s leading manufacturers of Solar Modules has partnered with Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider for distributing Gautam Solar’s high-efficiency Solar Modules on PAN India basis. As part of the partnership, Redington will enable the smooth distribution of Gautam Solar’s high-quality Solar Panels including Mono PERC and N-type TOPCon Panels within the solar ecosystem.

The collaboration between the two companies will propel the adoption of solar energy by businesses and retail segments across the country. Gautam Solar, a prominent supporter of domestic manufacturing, aims to bring its products to a bigger retail base through this strategic venture, as it simultaneously works to expand its module capacity with a new manufacturing plant in Haryana.

Sharad Mohanka, COO of Gautam Solar, said, “We are pleased to partner with Redington Solar and anticipate strengthening our solar modules’ distribution footprint across the country. The partnership brings together Gautam Solar’s trusted brand name and industry experience of over 27 years together with Redington Solar’s large distribution network to accelerate the adoption of solar in India. It will further accelerate the country’s march towards its ambitious renewable energy and net-zero goals.”

Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President of Redington Solar, said, “We are delighted to partner with Gautam Solar, one of the pioneering solar companies in India. This partnership amplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solar solutions to our customers. Gautam Solar’s high-wattage Solar Panels, produced using fully automated manufacturing setup, are an excellent addition to our portfolio. Tailored specifically for large-scale plants, these panels will help us in our mission of serving businesses across India with clean energy.”

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune 500 company, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.