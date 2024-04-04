Seatrec Names Pentagon Alum Jason Stack to Advisory Board

VISTA, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Seatrec, a renewable energy company that harvests energy from temperature differences in the environment, today announces the appointment of Jason Stack, Ph.D., an engineer and former Deputy Director of the Navys Unmanned Task Force at the Pentagon, to its advisory board.

Were rapidly commercializing autonomous systems powered by the oceans temperature differences for critical research and defense, as well as those that will help expand the Blue Economy, points out Yi Chao, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Seatrec. Jasons unparalleled expertise gained from a distinguished career in the US Navy is a tremendous resource to help us accomplish our mission.

Stacks time at the Pentagon included multiple formal appointments within NATO including the US National Representative for Systems, Concepts, and Integration within the NATO Science & Technology Organization. Following his role at the Pentagon, he is co-founding a startup in the maritime space – still in stealth – and works as the companys CTO.

He began his career designing and prototyping heavy equipment and industrial electronics at two manufacturing companies before earning his Ph.D. and moving to the Department of Defense (DoD). During his two-decade career at the DoD, Stack led programs at the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in maritime platform, sensor, perception, effector, and autonomy development. He then transitioned to an executive role where he acted as ONRs Technical Director and served as director of the Ocean, Atmosphere, and Space Research Division before taking up his post at the Pentagon.

Autonomous systems hold great potential for filling important capability gaps across a host of research, defense, and maritime missions but a reliance on batteries limits their endurance, explains Stack. Seatrecs technology provides abundant power that is clean and sustainable to free those systems to reach their potential by providing robust function sets with near limitless endurance.

Seatrecs pioneering energy harvesting system uses phase change materials to harness energy from temperature differences between the oceans various depths. These materials contract and expand creating pressure thats captured and converted into electricity. The clean, virtually limitless power enables scientists to integrate power-intensive sensors into its infiniTETM float that were previously restricted by battery capabilities and lifespans.

Seatrec counts the US Navys Office of Naval Research among its early backers and in 2022 launched a project in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School to integrate hydrophones into autonomous, ocean-going robots.

In 2023, the company was selected for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Propel Hawaii Accelerator. The program is a partnership between the NSIN and Decisive Point in collaboration with the U.S. Navys Pacific Fleetthe worlds largest fleet command encompassing 100 million square miles. Seatrec was selected from a competitive field of over 200 early-stage companies to join an elite cohort of enterprises developing cutting-edge technologies to help the modernization needs of the US Navy and the broader DoD community.

About Seatrec

Seatrec designs and manufactures energy harvesting systems that generate electricity from naturally occurring temperature differences in ocean waters. This renewable energy can be used to power deep water oceanographic research equipment such as floats, gliders, and autonomous underwater vehicles, resulting in the most scalable, cost-effective deep ocean data collection possible. Incorporated in 2016 by CEO, Dr. Yi Chao, Seatrecs technology originated at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, to provide clean power for remote off-grid locations. The company is headquartered in Vista, CA. Visit us at www.seatrec.com and @seatrecinc.

