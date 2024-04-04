Revolutionizing Travel: Goldmedal Unveils Country’s First Smart Riding Suitcase!

Goldmedal Electricals, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, has announced the launch of India’s first smart riding suitcase, AirXpress. The AirXpress smart riding suitcase is powered by a 73.26WH removable battery and sturdy enough to carry loads up to 110 kg at a maximum speed of 13km/hr. The AirXpress thus combines technology with convenience. Available in two colours, Digital Silver and Carbon Black, the AirXpress has a stylish design that is perfect for modern travellers. Its smooth navigation system allows for seamless movement through crowded spaces like airport terminals.

AirXpress features a TSA lock for added security while travelling. For smooth riding, this scooter is equipped with wider tyres that are wear-resistant, anti-slip, and shock absorbent.

Key Features of AirXpress:

Convertible scooter: It has a retractable handle, which converts the luggage to a scooter that enables quick travel. It is equipped with a 250W motor that allows speeds up to 13km/h.

It has a retractable handle, which converts the luggage to a scooter that enables quick travel. It is equipped with a 250W motor that allows speeds up to 13km/h. Superior capacity and durability: It supports a maximum load of 110 kg, making it strong enough to double as a ride. It holds a capacity of 20L for storage.

It supports a maximum load of 110 kg, making it strong enough to double as a ride. It holds a capacity of 20L for storage. Advanced battery technology : The lithium battery, compliant with airline regulations, is removable for easy charging. Its 73.26WH battery life ensures that travellers can navigate through airports and stations with ease.

The lithium battery, compliant with airline regulations, is removable for easy charging. Its 73.26WH battery life ensures that travellers can navigate through airports and stations with ease. Smart design for the modern traveller: Its compact design is made to fit inside airplane cabins.

Its compact design is made to fit inside airplane cabins. External USB interface : Charges your devices on the go.

Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, added “AirXpress is not just a piece of luggage, it is a travel companion designed to enhance the travel experience in airports, train stations, and during short city trips. Its innovative design and features make it ideal for business travellers, adventure seekers, and anyone looking to add convenience and fun to their journeys.”

The AirXpress smart riding suitcase is now available with a one-year warranty at prominent retail outlets. It is also available online on Amazon.