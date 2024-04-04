Nestasia Elevates Hyderabad’s Home Decor Landscape With Grand Inauguration Of Flagship Store

Nestasia, the epitome of premium design driven home decor, proudly unveils its inaugural store in the prestigious Sarath City Capital Mall, marking a momentous milestone in the city’s home decor scene. With a reputation for dynamic and trendsetting home decor, Hyderabad is the ideal canvas for Nestasia to showcase its unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite designs. The unveiling of our flagship store represents a harmonious fusion of newness and contemporary designs across main categories like dining, decor, kitchen, bath and furnishings, poised to redefine the essence of elevated living in Hyderabad.

The new Nestasia store in Hyderabad proudly stands as their largest sized store to date, spanning 900 square feet, it allows Nestasia to meet the evolving needs of their discerning clientele and cater to the burgeoning demand for categories such as crockery, decor, gifts, wall art and soft furnishings. As a hub for home decor trends, Hyderabad provides the perfect backdrop for Nestasia’s expansion. Nestasia is set to establish a strong presence in the region, with over 7% of loyal customers hailing from Hyderabad on their online D2C website, coupled with the strategic management capabilities of their Bangalore team overseeing both regions, the decision to expand into Hyderabad was a natural progression for Nestasia.

In celebration of the grand inauguration, Nestasia is set to ignite a captivating social media frenzy with the collaboration of ten esteemed influencers, renowned for their expertise in decor and lifestyle, among them is the esteemed Bandaru Supritha Naidu, renowned for her keen eye and expertise in the realms of aesthetic decor and lifestyle. Their collective influence promises to amplify the anticipation and excitement surrounding Nestasia’s latest endeavor.

In a world where trends are evolving at the speed of light, Nestasia commits to not only creating beautiful spaces, but curating designs that reflect the pulse of contemporary culture. Our collections are tailored and meant to resonate with today’s trendsetters. Frequent fresh drops in their stores with something new to look forward to every 10 days is what their home store brings to its shoppers. Inspired by our signature aesthetic of classic white and gold, every detail within the store is meticulously curated to evoke a sense of luxury and elevated living. From the open expansive entrance with decor displays to the carefully arranged displays showcasing our exquisite collections, each element exudes an aura of exclusivity and charm. The seamless integration of custom fixtures and gondolas, designed specifically for showcasing hero categories and products within the store not only elevates the visual appeal but also enhances the shopping experience. Nestasia invites you to immerse yourself in a world where luxury meets artistry, and every visit is an unforgettable journey into refined living.

Aditi Muraka, Co-Founder of Nestasia, shares, “As we unveil our flagship store in Hyderabad, we are proud to bring design and newness in home and lifestyle to Hyderabad. This marks a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to redefining the standards of home decor excellence. We invite Hyderabad to embark on this journey with us and Make Home Special. Just like our favorite fashion brands, we believe in the thrill of the new. With Nestasia, it’s time to say goodbye to waiting seasons for the latest trends because, we are bringing to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and further in North India, and to every household, fresh drops of inspiration on the regular! Our fresh drop approach ensures that your space is always ahead of the curve, blending style and substance.”

Additionally, our forthcoming stores, including the prestigious Mantri Mall in Bangalore, will continue to uphold our ethos of delivering unparalleled shopping experiences. The expanded dimensions of our stores not only enhance product visibility but also provide an avenue to amplify revenue streams. Nestasia remains steadfast in its commitment to operational excellence while adhering to industry benchmarks, with a steadfast goal of surpassing the 2000+ Sales Per Square Feet (SPSF) milestone within the initial six months of operation for every store.

The Nestasia, Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad is their second store in South India with three other stores in Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata. Expansion for the decor and lifestyle brand includes a total of 20 new stores in FY25, most of them coming up in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi, NCR. Their regional focus in North & South India, their biggest markets, ensures they will achieve greater efficiency in servicing each store as well tailoring the customer experience and assortment to the regional tastes and preferences to lead to shopper delight.