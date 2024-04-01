Eni Renews Membership with the MIT Energy Initiative

New Four-Year Agreement Focuses on Technological Innovation Needed to Achieve Net Zero

Eni renewed its membership participation in the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) as a Founding Member until end of 2027, furthering its commitment to the field of low-carbon energy research. The agreement demonstrates Enis consideration of innovation and research as core drivers behind its short-, medium- and long-term decarbonization goals, in line with the companys strategy.

The collaboration will focus on the development of low- and zero-carbon solutions. Activities will encompass major challenges in the energy value chain and will benefit from Eni knowledge sharing plus Eni support for fellowships for PhD students and postdoctoral researchers. Eni researchers and mentors will visit MIT to share concrete business needs and identify market opportunities.

The renewed scope of the collaboration covers projects across several decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biofuels, energy storage solutions essential for scaling up renewable energy as well as the design of offshore wind farms. Eni and MIT will also progress with their ongoing intensive research for fusion energy.

Eni has engaged with MIT since 2008, carrying out numerous research programs to date, resulting in more than 40 patents, 70 projects, and over 200 scientific articles.