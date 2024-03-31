Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tai Po

Fatal traffic accident in Tai Po ********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tai Po yesterday (March 30) evening in which a 69-year-old woman died.

At around 7.40pm yesterday, a bus driven by a 54-year-old man was travelling along Tai Po Road – Ma Liu Shui towards Sha Tin. When the bus was approaching near Chek Nai Ping, the 69-year-old female passenger reportedly fell down inside the compartment of the bus.

Sustaining head injuries, the female passenger was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 10.20pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.