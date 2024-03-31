Hong Kong – Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on power supply incident in some areas of Kowloon and New Territories

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on power supply incident in some areas of Kowloon and New Territories ******************************************************************************************



There was a power supply incident in some areas in Kowloon and New Territories at around 12.28pm today (March 30). In accordance with the established mechanism, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) received the notification on the incident from CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP) at around 12.42pm. According to CLP’s notification, there was a voltage dip recorded in CLP’s 400kV overhead line power supply system connecting Yuen Long to Lai Chi Kok. No power interruption was caused by the incident. Since the voltage dip occurred in a high voltage system, short voltage dip was resulted from the incident. Nearby electricity customers may experience dimming or flickering in lighting system; some electrical installations sensitive to voltage changes, such as lifts, may suspend operations due to the activation of protection system. According to CLP’s notification, the voltage dip was preliminarily suspected to be caused by a hill fire at Shap Pat Heung, Yuen Long affecting their overhead line tower.

Subsequently, the EMSD has immediately followed up with CLP on the development of the incident, and deployed staff to the scene to conduct assessment. The EMSD has requested CLP to identify the cause of the incident and submit a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

Moreover, the EMSD has requested the registered lift contractors to report the situation of the affected lifts, as well as to send staff to affected areas to help release the trapped lift passengers and reset the operation of the lifts. The EMSD will continue to maintain close contact with CLP, and urge CLP to conduct appropriate follow-up work.