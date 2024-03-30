Freelance Marketplace goLance Appoints New CTO, Brian Childress

goLance appoints seasoned CTO to enhance technical leadership, elevate users’ experience, and empower freelancers and businesses alike

goLance, a leader in the online global freelance marketplace, announces the appointment of Brian Childress as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO). With an extensive technical product development and software engineering background, Childress brings over 15 years of industry experience to his new role. His appointment aligns with goLance’s commitment to innovation and technology-driven growth strategies.

“Joining goLance as CTO is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and expertise in driving technological innovation. I look forward to leading goLance’s strategic initiatives and enhancing the platform’s capabilities to deliver unparalleled user experiences,” said Childress.

In his capacity as CTO, Brian Childress is spearheading goLance’s strategic initiatives, focusing on advancing the platform’s technology infrastructure and enhancing the user experience. Before joining goLance, Childress held pivotal roles at notable organizations, including Calendly, Capital One, and WealthForge. His expertise in building scalable solutions for application security and developer productivity has earned him recognition as a seasoned leader in the tech industry.

CEO Michael Brooks expressed enthusiasm about Childress’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Brian as our new CTO. His track record of driving innovation and delivering results aligns perfectly with goLance’s vision of revolutionizing the future of work. With Brian’s leadership, we will accelerate our growth trajectory, solidifying our position as a leader among freelance marketplaces.”

goLance is dedicated to creating a more meaningful and prosperous working world. Childress aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance the platform’s capabilities, providing freelancers and clients with unparalleled tools and resources. His strategic focus includes leveraging AI to optimize talent screening, recruitment, and project management processes. Through these initiatives, goLance seeks to empower freelancers to work more efficiently and enable businesses to access top-tier talent seamlessly.

goLance remains committed to driving innovation and delivering value to its diverse user base, where companies can find developers, personal assistants, SEO experts, writers for hire, and more. The company offers a range of services, including the freelance marketplace, Remote Talent Staffing, Managed Development, MVP Development, AI Development, Full-Time Staffing services, and a Dev Ventures program for startups. Recent platform enhancements include client and freelancer reports with more comprehensive project tracking, enhanced project dashboards for streamlined project management, and the launch of a service manager feature empowering freelancers to showcase their portfolios even more effectively.

With Brian Childress as CTO, goLance looks forward to driving innovation, fostering growth, and redefining the future of work in the digital age. For more information about goLance and its freelance website, visit www.goLance.com.

About goLance

goLance is an online platform that connects businesses with global freelancers and online virtual teams. They provide high-quality talent with a wide range of skillsets – virtual assistants, designers, software developers, project managers, writers, and more.