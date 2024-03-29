Maestro Realtek proudly announces its partnership with the iconic real estate brand, VASCON, for their new projects in Talegaon and Kharadi

Maestro Realtek, an established strategic partner in the real estate sector, proudly announced its partnership with VASCON, one of the prominent real estate brands. This partnership is focused on VASCON’s upcoming residential project in Katvi, Talegaon, and the commercial project in Kharadi, Pune. Both the projects are being launched with project revenue of approximately Rs. 290 Crores and 4, 15,780 Sq. Feet saleable area.

The residential project by VASCON is located on the proposed Talegaon 80 M DP Road, merely 5 minutes from Talegaon railway station, and near the beloved hill station of Lonavala. This residential project is spread across 3 Lakh square feet and aims to fulfill homebuyers’ dreams. Spanning across 10 acres of land, the project is a premium township featuring 5 acres of open space and 5 nearly completed towers with a project revenue of Rs. 150 Crore.

On the other hand, the commercial project by VASCON, situated at Kharadi next to the EON IT park, is one of Pune’s most premium commercial locations. The project revenue is approximately Rs. 140 crores, with a total saleable area of 115,780 sq. Ft. The project, spread across 0.9 acres, has been developed by VASCON Engineering, boasting a premium building elevation, ample parking space, and world-class amenities.

Speaking on the partnership with VASCON, Mr. Nitin Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Maestro Realtek, said, “We are proud to have been associated as a strategic partner with the VASCON group, which is one of the top brands in the real estate sector. We are certain to put in our planned expertise to elevate the branding of VASCON residential as well as commercial projects. It is a great opportunity to be able to advocate for such esteemed projects. The Talegaon residential project is one of the best residential projects with all the amenities and is situated in a highly demanding and natural scenic location. Simultaneously, the VASCON commercial project is at one of the finest locations in Pune, making it an excellent business investment. We are excited to bring in some great projects in the residential as well as commercial sectors of real estate in Pune and Talegaon.”

Given the connectivity of VASCON’s residential project, it is situated just 5 minutes away from Talegaon railway station, with a mesmerizing view. The project spans 10 acres of land with 5 acres of open space, offering premium lifestyle amenities. The project has 5 nearly possession-ready towers and 5 proposed upcoming towers, totaling 200 units of 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats. VASCON residential is claimed to be a project with one of the largest open spaces and a sunset hill view, providing extreme luxury to any homebuyer. The lifestyle amenities of the project include a daycare center, Cricket pitch, Club House, Temple, open gym, garden, relaxation enclave, and many more.

The commercial project by VASCON, located in EON IT park Kharadi, is considered the available business investment for any commercial space investor in Pune. The project will feature an Ultra-luxury designer multi-height lobby, unique levels of security, and 100 percent power backup. Its strategic connectivity within 20 minutes from Pune airport adds to its appeal. The commercial space will also include rooftop cafeterias, high-speed elevators, and much more.

Maestro Realtek continues to be committed to delivering transformative real estate ventures that redefine industry standards. Their dedication to innovation, expertise, and strategic vision cements their position as the go-to strategic partner for significant real estate projects like VASCON.