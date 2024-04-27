Col. David O. Scheiding Offers Insights into the Complexities of War and Patriotism in His Book “The Long Return”

Thomasville, NC – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 26, 2024

After serving in Vietnam, Col. David O. Scheiding, USAF (RET), and his fellow veterans encountered a nation divided by antiwar and anti-military sentiments. In The Long Return, Col. Scheiding shares his compelling story of resilience and transformation in the face of societal change.

As an Air Force pilot, Col. Scheiding witnessed firsthand the complexities of the Vietnam War and the evolving perceptions surrounding it. Returning to a country where his service was met with skepticism and criticism, he embarked on a personal journey to reconcile the past with the present.

The Long Return delves into Col. Scheidings experiences, highlighting the challenges of adjusting to a society that had drastically shifted its views on the military and war. Through introspection and historical examination, he grappled with the political dimensions that shaped public opinion and the role of the military in national discourse.

This poignant narrative not only sheds light on the individual struggles of Vietnam veterans but also underscores the broader societal changes that marked an era of turbulence and introspection. Col. Scheidings story is one of resilience, understanding, and ultimately, finding peace amidst a tumultuous time in American history.

The Long Return invites readers to join Col. Scheiding on his journey of self discovery, offering insights into the complexities of war, patriotism, and the human spirits capacity for healing and acceptance.

