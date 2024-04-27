Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $4.7 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $4.7 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (April 26) detected two drug trafficking cases involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport. About 22.3 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and about 25 grams of suspected THC gummies with an estimated market value of about $4.7 million were seized.



A 33-year-old female passenger and a 25-year-old male passenger today arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand, respectively. During Customs clearance, Customs officers found 24 bags of suspected cannabis buds, with a total weight of about 12.9kg, and 23 bags of suspected cannabis buds, with a total weight of about 9.4kg, inside their check-in suitcases respectively. About 25g of suspected THC gummies were also seized from the suitcase of the male passenger. The passengers were subsequently arrested.



An investigation is ongoing.



Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).