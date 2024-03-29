Lenskart launches upcoming French eyewear brand Le Petit Lunetier in India

The brand is the first international addition to Lenskart’s umbrella and strengthens Lenskart’s positioning

in the premium eyewear segment.

Lenskart has launched the upcoming French eyewear brand, Le Petit Lunetier, as an exclusive partner in

the India market. The launch marks the first international addition to Lenskart’s umbrella and follows an

equity investment in September 2023 by Neso Brands, a Singapore-based house of brands specialising in

eyewear and part of the Lenskart Group.

Founded in 2015 by former Google executive Jérémie Encaoua and optician Elie Attias, Le Petit Lunetier is

an upcoming Paris-based, omni-channel eyewear brand that offers fashionable and iconic designs in

high-quality. The brand has experienced strong growth in recent years thanks to successful store network

expansion and a robust social media following (e.g., over 200,000 followers on Instagram). Given Indian

consumers’ evolving desires towards global on-trend fashion, the launch reflects Lenskart’s ongoing

commitment to catering to these growing needs by providing consumers access to emerging international

brands and designs, straight to their doorstep.

Le Petit Lunetier promises sophistication in every frame, with statement designs crafted out of material

ranging from glossy acetates, sleek stainless steel to innovative hybrid materials. With a captivating array

of elegant colours ranging from clear crystal to deep blacks and chic demis, there’s something to suit

every style preference.

The brand’s frames are designed in Paris and meticulously crafted to the highest standards, ensuring both

durability and comfort with every wear. Whether you’re navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai or

lounging in a quaint café in Paris, they will be your faithful companion, effortlessly blending style and

luxury.

“We are excited to be the exclusive partner for Le Petit Lunetier in India. This launch represents a

significant step ahead in offering unparalleled choices to consumers in the eyewear industry,” said

Peyush Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart. “Le Petit Lunetier’s up-and-coming brand status

and design expertise, coupled with Lenskart’s extensive distribution network and deep understanding of

the Indian consumer, together create a powerful synergy for us to cater to a fashion-forward audience

seeking globally-inspired eyewear.”

Jérémie Encaoua, co-founder of Le Petit Lunetier, commented: “We are very excited to enter the

Indian market with Lenskart as a strategic partner and introduce our brand to the Indian consumer. This

launch will move us one step closer to achieving our global expansion goals beyond our core markets.”

Le Petit Lunetier is now available across 50 Lenskart stores in India as well as online via the Lenskart

website.