Tata Power’s Group Captive clean energy deal with Tata Steel recognised among ‘Top Deals of 2023’ by India Business Law Journal • At 966 MW, this is one of India’s biggest industrial round-the-clock renewable group captive projects

Tata Power, one of India’s leading integrated power companies, is proud to announce the recognition of its 966 MW Round-the-clock (RTC) Group Captive deal with Tata Steel in the list of ‘Top Deals of 2023’ by the India Business Law Journal.

Under the Group Captive scheme, this is one of India’s biggest industrial round-the-clock Hybrid Renewable Power projects and will be executed by TP Vardhaman Surya, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

The mega deal, acknowledged as one of the 50 standout deals of 2023, underscores Tata Power’s commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions and solidifies its position as a frontrunner in India’s renewable energy landscape.

India Business Law Journal is one of India’s reputed journals which legal professionals refer to navigate legal and regulatory matters, analyse key business deals, gain information on legal and regulatory changes.

TPREL has crossed a milestone of 1.4 GW capacity of Group Captive projects and has demonstrated remarkable prowess in tailoring captive energy solutions for various industries like steel, hospitality, realty, auto components, polymer et al and delivering them in a dependable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly way.

While SKV Law Offices, with partner Pranav Bhaskar advised Tata Power Renewable Energy, Argus Partners, with partner Aditya Chaudhury advised Tata Steel for the deal.