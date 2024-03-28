Hong Kong – Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced

Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced
The Government today (March 28) announced the appointment of four new non-official members as well as the reappointment of 10 incumbent non-official members and eight institutional members to the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board (HKMPB) for a two-year term with effect from April 1, 2024.
The four new members are Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming, Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki, Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan and Mr Edward Liu Yang. Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming was a Managing Director of a multinational bank and financial services company, Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki is a Vice President of a local think tank, Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan is the Convenor of the Maritime Professional Promotion Federation, and Mr Edward Liu Yang is a Partner of a Chinese law firm.
In addition, 10 incumbent members are reappointed, namely Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing, Mr Cheung Sai-teng, Mr Ivor Chow, Mr Bjorn Hojgaard, Mr Wellington Koo Tse-hau, Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam, Mr Horace Lo Wai-man, Mr So Wing-wah, Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming and Mr Chris Zhao Peng. Eight institutional members, namely the Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association, the Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association, the Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association, the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, the Hong Kong Shippers’ Council, the Institute of Seatransport, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Vocational Training Council, are also reappointed.
The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, welcomed the new members and thanked the outgoing members, namely Mr Mayank Shikhar Gauba, Mr Kenneth Lam Sze-ken, Miss Rosita Lau Sui-yee and Mr Clarence Leung Ka-fai, for their valuable contributions to the HKMPB and the development of the maritime and port industry in Hong Kong.
The HKMPB was established in 2016 to provide a high-level platform for setting the long-term development directions of port and maritime services and the related work in manpower training and promotions with a view to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness and status in the international maritime arena.
The membership of the HKMPB with effect from April 1 is as follows:
Chairman
Secretary for Transport and Logistics
Deputy Chairman
Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics
Chairman, Maritime and Port Development Committee
Mr Bjorn Hojgaard
Chairman, Manpower Development Committee
Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam
Chairman, Promotion and External Relations Committee
Mr Wellington Koo Tse-hau
Members
Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing
Mr Cheung Sai-teng
Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming
Mr Ivor Chow
Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki
Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan
Mr Edward Liu Yang
Mr Horace Lo Wai-man
Mr So Wing-wah
Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming
Mr Chris Zhao Peng
Representative of Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association
Representative of Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association
Representative of Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association
Representative of Hong Kong Shipowners Association
Representative of Hong Kong Shippers’ Council
Representative of Institute of Seatransport
Representative of Hong Kong Trade Development Council
Representative of Vocational Training Council
Director of Marine
Director-General of Investment Promotion
Secretary
Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics