Hong Kong – Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced

Appointment of members to Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board announced *********************************************************************



The Government today (March 28) announced the appointment of four new non-official members as well as the reappointment of 10 incumbent non-official members and eight institutional members to the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board (HKMPB) for a two-year term with effect from April 1, 2024.

The four new members are Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming, Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki, Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan and Mr Edward Liu Yang. Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming was a Managing Director of a multinational bank and financial services company, Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki is a Vice President of a local think tank, Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan is the Convenor of the Maritime Professional Promotion Federation, and Mr Edward Liu Yang is a Partner of a Chinese law firm.

In addition, 10 incumbent members are reappointed, namely Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing, Mr Cheung Sai-teng, Mr Ivor Chow, Mr Bjorn Hojgaard, Mr Wellington Koo Tse-hau, Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam, Mr Horace Lo Wai-man, Mr So Wing-wah, Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming and Mr Chris Zhao Peng. Eight institutional members, namely the Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association, the Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association, the Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association, the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, the Hong Kong Shippers’ Council, the Institute of Seatransport, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Vocational Training Council, are also reappointed.



The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, welcomed the new members and thanked the outgoing members, namely Mr Mayank Shikhar Gauba, Mr Kenneth Lam Sze-ken, Miss Rosita Lau Sui-yee and Mr Clarence Leung Ka-fai, for their valuable contributions to the HKMPB and the development of the maritime and port industry in Hong Kong.

The HKMPB was established in 2016 to provide a high-level platform for setting the long-term development directions of port and maritime services and the related work in manpower training and promotions with a view to enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness and status in the international maritime arena.

The membership of the HKMPB with effect from April 1 is as follows:

Chairman

Secretary for Transport and Logistics

Deputy Chairman

Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics

Chairman, Maritime and Port Development Committee

Mr Bjorn Hojgaard

Chairman, Manpower Development Committee

Mr Timothy Lee Kwok-lam

Chairman, Promotion and External Relations Committee

Mr Wellington Koo Tse-hau

Members

Ms Abby Chan Shuk-bing

Mr Cheung Sai-teng

Mr Logan Chong Chiu-ming

Mr Ivor Chow

Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki

Mr Marso Law Kwun-pan

Mr Edward Liu Yang

Mr Horace Lo Wai-man

Mr So Wing-wah

Mr Frankie Yick Chi-ming

Mr Chris Zhao Peng

Representative of Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association

Representative of Hong Kong Liner Shipping Association

Representative of Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association

Representative of Hong Kong Shipowners Association

Representative of Hong Kong Shippers’ Council

Representative of Institute of Seatransport

Representative of Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Representative of Vocational Training Council

Director of Marine

Director-General of Investment Promotion

Secretary

Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics