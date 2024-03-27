Ken Mittelbuscher’s New Book, “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt,” Follows Five Hippies That Are Abducted by Aliens and Work with Them to Save Both Their Planet

Fulton Books author Ken Mittelbuscher, who runs the Crosby House Bed and Breakfast in Astoria, Oregon, with his wife, Teresa, has completed his most recent book, “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt”: a riveting sci-fi novel that centers around the escapades of five hippies who, after being taken by aliens for research, must travel to the future in order to save Earth and the aliens’ home planet from destruction.

California native Ken Mittelbuscher grew up in East Oakland and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. At age fifty, he took up painting, donating portraits to various businesses in Clatsop County, Oregon. Unimpressed with many current science fiction books and movies, he decided to create a humorous story involving five hippies from Northern California who are abducted by extraterrestrials. In his spare time, the author volunteers as a motorman and conductor on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley.

Mittelbuscher writes, “Have you ever thought what could happen if you took LSD, and by coincidence, you were abducted by extraterrestrials? Once specimens, such as humans, are collected for scientific research, subjects are thoroughly processed prior to being placed into storage for the return to the alien planet. As part of the process, a mind link is established between the specimen and alien processors. All memories of the subject is processed from the specimen’s brain, where visualizations are watched and recorded by aliens for future study.

“Due to two of the five hippie specimens being under the influence of LSD, two alien processors also become under the influence. One of which destroys all his comrades upon the research spacecraft. One of the humans wakes to find he and the others have been abducted. Once awakened and with the assistance of an imprisoned giant aquatic creature, the humans help the last alien. The six come together, traveling forward in time to rescue the Earth from total destruction, ultimately, saving two planets.”

Published by Fulton Books, Ken Mittelbuscher’s book weaves together sci-fi and humor to deliver an unforgettable space adventure that will keep the pages turning with every twist and turn. Engaging and truly spellbinding, “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt” is a mesmerizing experience that fans of the sci-fi genre won’t want to miss.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Space Hippies: From Beyond the Kuiper Belt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.