Waaree Energies Limited Inks Sponsorship Agreement with Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024

Waaree Energies Limited (“Company”), India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), today announced that it has joined hands with the franchise cricket team Delhi Capitals as an Associate Sponsor, ahead of the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Through this sponsorship agreement, the Company aims to leverage the popularity and reach of the much-awaited cricketing event to amplify awareness of solar energy solutions among a diverse and widespread audience, while intending to enhance its footprint in markets across India. This association is expected to enable the Company to build on the momentum created by the Honorable Prime Minister’s support for solar modules installation across the country under the aegis of the PM Suryodaya Yojana.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Hitesh Chimanalal Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Waaree Group, said “It is a pleasure for us at Waaree Energies Limited to be associated with Delhi Capitals, one of the popular franchise cricket teams in the country, with a young and talented line-up led by Rishabh Pant. IPL 2024 is expected to be watched avidly by millions of fans, in stadiums and on television, and tapping into this fervor is expected to enable us to effectively reach a broader consumer base. Through educating audiences about solar energy adoption and promoting our quality certified PV modules, we aim to drive business growth and give an impetus to the nation’s clean energy transition.”

Mr. Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Waaree Group, said “IPL 2024 is expected to capture the attention of millions of cricket-lovers across the length and breadth of India. Waaree Energies Limited’s association with Delhi Capitals is therefore expected to expand our ability to engage with a vast and diverse audience – which in turn may enhance consumer awareness of the benefits of solar energy adoption, as well as of the reliability and efficacy of our own solar solutions. We look forward to and expect to harness the passion for cricket to further India’s renewable energy revolution.”

Mr. Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Waaree Energies Limited as an Associate Sponsor for IPL 2024. Delhi Capitals is not just about cricket; it’s about fostering meaningful collaborations that resonate with our values and aspirations. With Waaree Energies Limited, one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, joining forces with us, we are not only gearing up for an exciting cricket season but also expect the collaboration to promote sustainability and clean energy adoption.”

IPL 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 22nd 2024, and is expected to conclude on May 26th 2024, with Delhi Capitals joining nine other teams competing for the coveted IPL trophy. The brand logo will be positioned on the non-lead trouser of the team’s jersey.

About WAAREE Energies Limited

WAAREE Energies Limited, the flagship company of the WAAREE Group, was founded in 1990. It is India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023.

WAAREE has four solar module manufacturing facilities and has 250 plus franchisee networks nationally and as of June 30, 2023, its products were distributed to around 20 countries internationally.

Leveraging its expertise in manufacturing high quality solar modules and substantial experience in the solar industry, Waaree Energies Limited provides EPC solutions as a contractor. Its EPC solutions include setting up of ground mount, rooftop and floating solar projects across its network in association with other Indian and international partners. It has over 10 years of experience as an EPC contractor with a track record of 1.1 GW of projects commissioned, including over 178 rooftop projects commissioned, as of June 30, 2023.

WAAREE has consistently received a tier-1 PV module maker rating from the Bloomberg New Energy Finance for all years between Fiscal 2018 and Fiscal 2023. Its manufacturing facilities include laboratory accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Waaree Energies Limited commenced operations in 2007 focusing on solar PV module manufacturing with an aim to provide quality, cost-effective sustainable energy solutions across markets, and aid in reducing carbon foot-print paving the way for sustainable energy thereby improving quality of life.

Waaree Energies Limited has been rated as one of the top performers in PVEL’s 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Company has recently received PLI from the government of India and the Company is setting up additional 6GW facility for ingot-wafer, solar cells and solar module manufacturing.

