ESAF Small Finance Bank opened Retail Asset Hub in New Delhi

ESAF Small Finance Bank, one of the leading small finance banks in India, has opened its Retail Asset Hub in New Delhi. The asset hub is expected to facilitate seamless collaboration among various teams – Business, Credit, and Operations. The establishment of Retail Asset Hub marks an important milestone in ESAF Small Finance Bank’s expansion strategy and demonstrates its vision of providing accessible financial services across the country.

John Samuel, Non-Executive Nominee Director of ESAF Small Finance Bank, inaugurated the Retail Asset Hub. Among the distinguished guests was Hemant Tamta, Executive Vice President, Shubhankar Sengupta, Sr. Vice President, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Jata Shankar Mishra, BBH NW2 marked the commencement of the event. Durgeshwar Mishra, Managing Director of Shubh Lakshmi Finance, customers from MSME, Mobility, and Mortgage product segments, along with DSAs and vendors. During the event, sanction letters were handed over to customers across different product categories, symbolizing the bank’s commitment to meeting their financial needs.