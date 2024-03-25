Uncovering Forgotten History from Prison Manuscripts

Thomasville, NC and Goodlettsville, TN – WEBWIRE – Monday, March 25, 2024

Herein lies the untold story of a German soldiers struggles and survival in Allied internment camps, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of post-World War II history.

My Journey of Captivity: The story of a German POW delves into the overlooked experiences of Hans Gussmann, a German soldier held captive by the Allies for nearly three years post-WWII. Gussmanns personal account, chronicled through his prison notebooks and memoirs, unveils the trials and occasional humor of life in these prison labor camps.

Despite lacking any ties to the Nazi regime, Gussmann, just like countless others, bore the brunt of the atrocities orchestrated under Hitlers reign. His story isnt one of battlefield heroics; its a poignant narrative depicting the daily strife and resilience of a German POW laborer, later transitioning to life as an American citizen in the United States.

Helga McKee, co-author of My Journey of Captivity: The story of a German POW and daughter of Hans Gussmann, lent her linguistic expertise to translate her fathers prison manuscripts. Born in Nuremberg, Germany, and raised in France, she is fluent in both languages. In 1956, she immigrated to the United States, settling in Tennessee and has lived there to this date.

Experience the unheard tale of a German soldiers resilience amid Allied internment camps. Order your copy of My Journey of Captivity: The story of a German POW from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other major book retailers worldwide.

You may also visit myjourneyofcaptivity.com for more information and updates.