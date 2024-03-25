HARSCH Increases Its Operational Capacity with the Opening of a New Secure Storage Facility in Meyrin

Located in the strategic area of Meyrin, close to the motorway and Geneva airport, this new platform represents an important milestone in the evolution of the family-owned company. The building will have the advantage of a bespoke layout to meet the specific needs of HARSCH’s customers within its three business sectors. The facility will offer optimal conditions for the conservation of works of art and will be equipped with two private goods lifts, one of which is specially sized for large-format works. Isabelle Harsch, CEO of the eponymous company, comments: “These new premises reflect our desire to continue growing and innovating in the sector. They represent a significant investment, as they add to our existing 18.000 m2 in the canton of Geneva.”

Mr. Frederic Noirot, the Asset Management Director of Stoneweg Switzerland SA, representing the building’s owner, commented: “We are proud to welcome HARSCH to our Meyrin building. This partnership, concluded well in advance of the building’s delivery, enables us to create tailor-made layouts for our tenant and highlights our determination to offer logistics facilities that anticipate market needs. HARSCH’s decision to establish itself on our premises not only confirms the quality of our facilities, but also demonstrates our ability to attract renowned companies that are recognised for excellence in their field.”

The delivery of the building, scheduled for 2025, will mark the start of a new era for HARSCH. It will enable the family-owned company to expand its operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the field of highly secure storage.

About HARSCH SA

Henri Harsch HH SA is a family-run SME specialising in the transportation of art, moving and document archiving. The business employs over 130 people across 4 offices (Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich and Basel). The company’s family dimension fosters a strong corporate culture and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. This determination to provide quality services is reflected by ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications.