Advenser Commemorates International Women’s Day with the #InspireInclusion Campaign

The International Women’s Day 2024 campaign theme, #InspireInclusion, resonated deeply with Advenser’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture. This initiative encouraged everyone to recognize and appreciate women’s unique perspectives and achievements, reinforcing the importance of diversity and inclusion.

The celebration at Advenser was filled with warmth, team spirit, and genuine appreciation. Employees came together to extend warm wishes, engage in energetic dances, and indulge in delectable sweets. Mrs. Rekha Murali, Assistant General Manager at Advenser, shared her thoughts about the event, stating, “Our Women’s Day celebration was a heartfelt affair, brimming with genuine joy and lively energy. It was a day where we laughed, shared stories, and celebrated the incredible women who contribute to the success of our workplace.”

As an organization, Advenser remains dedicated to creating an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive. Through initiatives like #InspireInclusion, Advenser reaffirms its commitment to championing diversity and equality in the workplace and beyond.

For more information about Advenser and its services, please visit https://www.advenser.com/.

About Advenser:

Advenser is a multi-disciplined engineering company that delivers advanced engineering services and solutions to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industries through innovative practices such as BIM, VDC, and other advanced technological tools. With over a decade of experience providing BIM Services for the AEC industry, Advenser has an impressive track record, successfully delivering complex projects across 17 countries. For more information, visit www.advenser.com.

