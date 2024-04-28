Nationwide Public School Enrollment Drops as Homeschooling Gains Momentum, Studies Reveal

Recent census data and an NBC study have unveiled a significant shift in public and private school enrollment trends across the United States. The analysis, authored by Kia Murray and published by WCNC Charlotte, suggests that the decline in public school enrollment is not solely attributable to falling birth rates.

The NBC study focused on the age group between 5 and 17, revealing a four-percentage-point drop in public school enrollment from 2012 to 2022 despite overall population growth. Notably, the Carolinas experienced even more substantial declines, with North Carolina seeing a 5-6% decrease and South Carolina witnessing a staggering 7% drop.

Interestingly, the census data also highlighted a simultaneous 2% increase in private school enrollment for the same age group during the same period. This apparent swing in enrollment preferences is attributed to the growing availability of private, charter, and homeschooling options for families over the last two years.

The decline in public school enrollment has significant implications for school funding, as fewer students could result in reduced state funding for public schools.

