White Lake Presbyterian Church Launches Food for Friends Food Pantry Website to Enhance Access to Essential Services

They started with Facebook, and then launched a website to better serve the community.

Food for Friends Food Pantry is excited to announce the launch of its new website, aimed at improving access to vital resources and information for individuals and families facing food insecurity in the White Lake community.

The new website, accessible at https://foodforfriendspantry.org/ serves as a comprehensive online hub where community members can learn about the pantry’s mission, services, and upcoming events. Visitors to the site can easily find information about pantry hours, location, and eligibility requirements, as well as access to important resources and support.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which represents a significant step forward in our efforts to better serve our community,” said a spokesperson for Food for Friends Food Pantry. “With this online platform, we aim to provide a user-friendly experience that empowers individuals and families to access the assistance they need.”

The website also features ways for supporters to get involved, including volunteer opportunities, donation options, and ways to spread the word about the pantry’s mission.

For more information, visit Food for Friends Food Pantry’s new website at https://foodforfriendspantry.org/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/whitelakefoodforfriends. White Lake Presbyterian Church is located at 4805 Highland Rd, White Lake Charter Township, MI 48383. Call (248) 887-4654 to learn more.

About White Lake Presbyterian Church

White Lake Presbyterian Church is committed to serving its community through various outreach programs, including its food pantry initiative, Food for Friends. Since its founding, the church has remained dedicated to providing support and assistance to those in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.