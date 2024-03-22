Pramerica Life Insurance honors two young changemakers from India as part of its Emerging Visionaries 2024 Program

Pramerica Life Insurance, one of the fastest growing life insurers in India, concluded the Emerging Visionaries program by announcing this year’s winners – two exceptional young changemakers, Khusbu Marandi and Harini M from Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu respectively, with certificates of excellence, gold medallions, a cash prize of INR 50,000/- each and a fully-funded trip to the United States. The program, Emerging Visionaries, acknowledges the outstanding efforts of children who make positive contributions to their communities by creating inventive solutions to financial and societal challenges.

Both students of class 8th, Khusbu Marandi from RAMS Shastri Smarak and Harini M from Panchayat Union Middle School, were among the 26 finalists, aged between 14-18 years old. Their work includes addressing the needs of alleviating financial struggles and awareness against suicide within the community. Recognizing the plight of poor students who cannot afford proper uniforms, Khusbu started vocational training in sewing and stitching. Harini M took up the cudgels to fight the serious issue of rising student suicides in her district. Her work includes providing self-confidence classes and awareness campaigns, reaching over 15,000 students in 120 schools.

The program represents the evolution of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a longstanding program that has recognized over 150,000 young individuals over 27 years worldwide and has a rich legacy spanning over 13 years in India. The Emerging Visionaries program serves as a manifestation of the company’s overarching brand vision of securing and enriching lives while making positive contribution towards societal development. The primary objective of the program is two-fold: to recognize the exceptional efforts of young changemakers and to inspire a broader culture of social responsibility.

The financial category of student-led initiatives showcases a range of innovative ideas aimed at empowering individuals and communities economically. One initiative addresses gender disparities in the rideshare industry, providing training and employment opportunities to disadvantaged women. Another initiative tackles environmental issues by recycling Teflon pans and creates employment for people with disabilities through art. Additionally, a different project turns sports waste into portable speakers, raising funds for underprivileged athletes.

On the other hand, the societal category ideas ranged from focusing on breaking taboos around menstruation and promoting menstrual hygiene in rural areas, while another empowers individuals with disabilities through a social enterprise amplifying NGO work, to the idea that aimed at preventing student suicides by instilling self-confidence and resilience in students.

Speaking at the occasion, Karthik Chakrapani, Chief Business Officer of Pramerica Life Insurance said, “At Pramerica Life Insurance, we believe in fostering a culture of meaningful purpose. The Pramerica Life Insurance Emerging Visionaries Awards shine a spotlight on the brilliance of young minds who are not just dreaming of change, but actively creating it. In a tapestry of challenges, they are the vibrant threads weaving a future where compassion meets innovation, and Pramerica Life Insurance offers them the stage to thrive and succeed.”

The grand finale included an awards ceremony where winners were celebrated in the presence of special guests, including Aditi Govitrikar, a former model and Indian actress. The event was also graced by esteemed jury members such as Dr. Neelam Sukhramani, Professor and Head at Jamia Millia Islamia University; Rahul Bansal, Head of Private Sector Partnerships and Gandhi Scholar at UNICEF; and Dr. Shreemoyee Bhattacharya, Consultant to the Education Ministry.