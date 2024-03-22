Physics Wallah (PW) Launches its Third Tech-Enabled Offline Vidyapeeth Centre in Bengaluru

Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading ed-tech platform, has announced its third tech-enabled offline Vidyapeeth center in Bengaluru, underlining its commitment to establish educational hubs across India and make education more accessible to students.

PW’s Bengaluru Vidyapeeth centre boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure with 8 tech-enabled classrooms offering a conducive learning environment. The center also provides a self-study space, fostering a productive study atmosphere. Additionally, it has the Student Welfare Society (SWS), providing support for hostels, and transportation facilities. For the academic year 2024–2025 enrollment, it is offering an additional discount of 30% to students enrolling first for this academic year.

Additionally, it has organized a mega event under the name ‘Aagaz’ on March xx in PES University, 100 Feet Ring Road, Banashankari Stage III, Dwarka Nagar, Banashankari, Bengaluru, and counseled more than 3000 JEE and NEET aspirants, who were present along with their parents. Apart from this, PW’s top faculties, including Sachin Jhakhar and Amit Mahajan participated as mentors.

PW has opened 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth Centres across India, emerging as the fastest-growing ed-tech company with the third-largest offline network in nearly two years, serving over 2 lakh students. These centres offer a comprehensive curriculum for JEE/NEET.

PW offline Vidyapeeth centres offer the facilities of recorded lectures, assistance with NCERT materials, offline doubt-solving, Daily Practice Problems (DPPs) with video solutions, specialized modules, and Previous Year Questions (PYQs). These centres also have a dedicated desk for the Student Success Team (SST), making PW the only one to provide quick and personalized resolutions to student concerns. Additionally, there is also a parent-teacher dashboard system, which offers real-time updates on student progress.

PW Offline CEO Ankit Gupta stated, “With the launch of every offline centre, we get closer to our vision of establishing educational hubs across India, making quality education more accessible and alleviating financial burdens on parents. These centres are set to transform the educational landscape of the country.”