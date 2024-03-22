Noise Adds Rhythm to Holi Groove with Artist Idris; Releases New ‘Noise of India’ Campaign Celebrating Vibrancy

India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, is all set to add rhythm to the Holi groove this year in its latest Noise of India campaign. The brand has collaborated with renowned artist Idris Ahmed to make the essence of the festival come alive by bringing the vibrant artwork to its smartwatches through exclusive, downloadable watch faces.

Under the resounding banner of ‘Noise of India’ the brand celebrates every heartbeat that echoes the pulse of the nation. It’s not just about marking occasions; it’s about honoring the moments that unite India as a diverse tapestry of cultures, traditions, and emotions. From the exhilarating burst of colors during Holi to the rhythmic beats of dhol resonating through the streets, every celebration becomes a symphony of joyous Noise that reverberates across the land.

Idris Ahmed’s distinctive style and unmatched credibility as a photographer made him the natural choice for Noise to partner for the campaign, where his ability to capture the essence of cultural vibrancy and rhythmic energy aligns seamlessly with the brand’s synergy.

On the heels of one of India’s most joyous festivals, Noise is encouraging users to immerse themselves in the spirit of the festival through the lens of Idris, capturing the essence of Holi’s vibrancy and joy in stunning watch faces. Users can download the exclusive Idris-designed Holi watch faces for Noise Smartwatches via the NoiseFit app and complete the Holi look. These vibrant and festive watch faces not only add a touch of flair to one’s wrist but also serve as a perfect complement to their Holi attire, completing the look with a burst of colour and style.