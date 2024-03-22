Last Community Rally for Weddington Golf & Tennis, Closing After 68 Years of Serving Studio City and San Fernando Valley Residents

After 68 years of serving the general public, Weddington Golf and Tennis is sadly being shut down by Harvard-Westlake High School. Community supporters of SaveLARiverOpenSpace.org and SaveWeddington.org are having a final rally on Sunday, March 24, 2024 prior to its closing. Many in the local community are not happy about this decision. All ages, ethnicity, and genders of residents of San Fernando Valley have enjoyed the 16 acres of green open space for decades. The Harvard-Westlake High School had purchased the land in 2017 to build a sports complex for their student body.

To show their support and hope for protecting green open space, 240 mature trees, and multiple wildlife species, the community is hosting one final rally at Weddington Golf and Tennis 4141 Whitsett Ave., Studio City, CA 91604 on Sunday, March 24 from 10am-2pm. We invite all media outlets to attend this event and cover the story.

There is also a documentary titled “Golfingly Yours” (reference: YouTube Trailer) that highlights the history of the property and the potential effects of the proposed plan on the environment and community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to cover the final rally at Weddington Golf and Tennis before its scheduled closure on Wednesday April 3, 2024. Join us in supporting the effort to save this beloved community space.

For more information, please consider these resources:

For media inquiries or to request the video package, please contact Kelsey McCallister at 949.929.0602 or email Kelseymccallister80@gmail.com.

• The websites of the two non-profit organizations dedicated to saving as much of the land as possible for the benefit of the general public: SaveLARiverOpenSpace.org and SaveWeddington.org

• Social Media/Instagram Accounts: @SaveLARiverOpenSpace & @saveweddington

• YouTube Trailer to “Golfingly Yours,” a documentary made about the iconic history of the property/establishment and the effects that the proposed plan would have on the environment/community.