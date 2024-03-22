Hong Kong – HKMoA receives $100 million from son of Wu Guanzhong to set up Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship, launches three new exhibition programmes today (with photos)

HKMoA receives $100 million from son of Wu Guanzhong to set up Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship, launches three new exhibition programmes today (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA) has recently received a generous donation of $100 million from Mr Wu Keyu, the son of Wu Guanzhong, for the establishment of the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship, to support the promotion of Wu and related Chinese modern art. With the support of the fund, the HKMoA is launching three new programmes which opened today (March 21). They are: the Thematic Exhibition Series: “Wu Guanzhong: Between Black and White”, the Cross-disciplinary Series: “Wu Guanzhong x Chris Cheung” and the Dialogue with 20th Century Chinese Art Series: “True Likeness: The Art and Collection of Jingguanlou”. The programmes will shed new light on the late renowned artist Wu’s artistic theory and showcase the development of modern Chinese art from different perspectives and approaches.

The acknowledgement ceremony for the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship and opening ceremony of the sponsored exhibitions was held today at the HKMoA. Addressing the opening ceremony, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, noted that Wu once said his finest works should be preserved for the country and the public. He had regarded the HKMoA as a kindred spirit and had made numerous donations to the museum over the years. After Wu’s passing, his son, Mr Wu Keyu, continues to uphold his father’s support and trust in the museum by donating more artworks. The establishment of the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship represents the trust of Wu and his family to the HKMoA, as well as Wu’s affirmation of the museum over the past 30 years. Mr Wu Keyu’s unconditional donation of $100 million fully supports the museum in promoting Wu’s art and modern Chinese art, which is truly a gift for the people of Hong Kong.

Mr Wu Keyu said that he has witnessed the museum’s continuous and passionate efforts in promoting the art of Wu over the past 30 years. Based on his late father’s dear friendship and unwavering trust in the museum, apart from donating Wu’s significant works, he also expressed his wish to establish the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship at the HKMoA, to contribute to the promotion of Wu’s art and related Chinese modern art at the Museum.

Other officiating guests included the Chairman of Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Douglas So; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; and the Museum Director of the HKMoA, Dr Maria Mok.

Wu (1919-2010) was a master of the Chinese and international art scene in the 20th century. He had deep connections with Hong Kong and held multiple exhibitions and participated in various art events here. He specifically went to the streets of Hong Kong for sketching, with works featuring the city’s urban scenery. Over the years, Wu and his family have continuously made donations of Wu’s works and personal archives to the HKMoA, making up a huge collection of over 450 items. The HKMoA has become the institution with the largest and most diverse collection of Wu’s works, establishing itself as an important international hub for the collection and research of modern Chinese paintings. With the support of the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship, the HKMoA will promote Wu and modern Chinese art to audiences in different regions and at various levels through comprehensive and diversified perspectives.

The three new programmes will be open to public at the HKMoA starting from March 22.

The Thematic Exhibition Series: “Wu Guanzhong: Between Black and White” features over 30 pieces of Wu’s ink and oil paintings in two phases. Wu, in his early years, studied traditional Chinese ink painting and later ventured into the colorful world of oil painting. After studying in France, he returned to China and dedicated his entire life to exploring the integration of Chinese and Western art. In his later years, he returned to the realm of black and white with ink. Among the exhibits, there is “Cascade” which is the first artwork he donated to the HKMoA in 1995. This significant piece is not only a quintessential black and white painting by Wu, but also a work that marks the beginning of the profound friendship between Wu Guanzhong and the HKMoA.

In the Cross-disciplinary Series: “Wu Guanzhong x Chris Cheung”, Hong Kong artist Cheung has been commissioned to take inspiration from Wu’s waterfall series of works and has created a site-specific art installation, “Falling Tears”. Driven by rainfall data, the intricately programmed mechanical device pumps water upwards and lets it drip onto a specially made canvas. The resulting ink wash-like traces form a dynamic series of waterfalls. Another art installation is “Sentient Pond” by Cheung’s creative team XCEED. Processed by artificial intelligence, the installation generates exclusive paintings by audience members that embody Wu’s brushstrokes and style through machine learning over hundreds of Wu’s paintings.

To let members of the public to know more about the outstanding works of Wu and masters of his time, the HKMoA is also launching the Dialogue with the 20th Century Chinese Art Series: “True Likeness: The Art and Collection of Jingguanlou”, which showcases renowned collector and photographer Dr Leo Wong photographic works and his collection of 20th century Chinese paintings and calligraphy. The HKMoA has also invited Hong Kong artist Olivier Cong to create original pieces of music for the exhibition. In his work “Diary 23”, Cong creates music videos as a response to Wong’s transformative artistic journey, capturing moments of transition and introspection. During the exhibition period, Cong will also put on three live music performances in the museum.

For details of the exhibitions, please visit the website at hk.art.museum/en/web/ma/exhibitions-and-events.html, or call 2721 0116 for enquiries.