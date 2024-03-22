Binmile Ranked 45th Amongst Top 500 High-Growth Companies of Asia-Pacific 2024, Compiled by The Financial Times and Statista

For the past 6 years, Financial Times, one of the leading publications of the world, has been collaborating with Statista, a global research organisation and compiling this list ranking the top 500 high growth companies in Asia Pacific region. The companies included in the list have demonstrated exceptional performance in areas such as revenue growth, innovation, and market leadership.

The key growth matrix highlighted in the listing denotes Binmiles absolute growth percentage of 1,223.4% and a compounded annual growth rate of 136.5% during the years between 2019 to 2022. Binmiles inclusion in this esteemed list highlights its position as an emerging leader in the Asia-Pacific business landscape.

With IT and software sector companies accounting for 30% of the companies in ranking this year, Binmile proudly stands sixth in the industry while also being the only Indian IT and Software company to secure a position under the top 50.

Mr. Avanish Kamboj, the founder and CEO of Binmile, expressed his gratitude, stating, We are truly honored to be acknowledged among the top high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific region. With a notable representation of software companies leading the rankings, we are confident in the sustainable growth path that lies ahead as we strive towards our goal of becoming a premier technology partner. This recognition serves as a powerful motivator for us to persist in pushing boundaries, providing value to our clients, and advancing the IT sector.

The selection process for the High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 list involved rigorous evaluation criteria to ensure the authenticity of the companies included. As the company continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains committed to driving excellence and setting new industry standards.

About Binmile:

Binmile stands as a prominent software engineering company renowned for its ISO certification. Specializing in digital strategy and product engineering, Binmile serves a diverse clientele comprising over 200 global ISVs, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across various industries. With expertise spanning Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, and Enterprise Service Management Advisory, Binmile remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that catalyze digital transformation and drive tangible business outcomes.

About High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2024:

The High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 list, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, represents a prestigious recognition of the regions most dynamic and rapidly evolving enterprises. With a rigorous selection process based on revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, the list showcases the most dynamic and innovative enterprises across various sectors. Companies featured in this prestigious list have demonstrated remarkable revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, exemplifying the spirit of entrepreneurship and excellence driving economic growth and technological advancement across the Asia-Pacific region.

###