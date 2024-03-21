Hong Kong – Update on Caritas Medical Centre missing patient incident

Mar 21, 2024 | International

Update on Caritas Medical Centre missing patient incident

The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

     The spokesman for Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) made the following update today (March 21) regarding a patient leaving the hospital without notification:

     CMC has received notification from the Police that the 71-year-old male patient, who left the Medicine and Geriatric ward of CMC without notification yesterday (March 20), had returned home in the early hours of this morning.