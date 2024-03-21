Hong Kong – Government announces speaker lineup for Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit

Government announces speaker lineup for Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit ***************************************************************************



The Government today (March 21) announced the speaker lineup for the second edition of the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit (WGHK) to be staged on March 27. The summit, co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong, with the theme “Growing with Certainty Amid Growing Uncertainty”, will bring together world-renowned speakers relevant to the global family office industry to Hong Kong. The summit will enable speakers to discuss ways to forge ahead amid external economic challenges and drive global family offices to set up in Hong Kong for continuous development.



The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said, “The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has invited internationally renowned speakers to Hong Kong for the upcoming Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit. I eagerly look forward to exchanging views with the speakers and family office decision makers from around the world at the event. Through the summit, we also aim to continue promoting Hong Kong as a prime destination for global family offices and asset owners to set up and expand their businesses.”



The WGHK will centre around four key topics this year, including Luxury and Legacy, Green Technology, Philanthropy and Wealth Legacy, and a session on family office development titled “Dream to Dynasty: Wealth Creation for Generations”. These themes are crucial to the development of the global family office industry, and through the summit, the Government hopes to promote investments for social progress by global wealth owners. At the same time, the summit will demonstrate how to make good use of Hong Kong’s strategic location and unique advantages for global investors to explore new opportunities amid global economic uncertainty.



The speakers for the panel discussions are as follows:



Luxury and Legacy



Moderator: Mr Iqbal Khan (President Global Wealth Management, UBS)



1. Dr Adrian Cheng (Chairman, The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy)

2. Ms Caroline Scheufele (Artistic Director and Co-President, Chopard)

3. Mr David Wertheimer (Founder, 1686 Partners Lifestyle Funds Franchise)

4. Mr Angelo Zegna (Consumer & Retail Excellence Director, ZEGNA)



Green Technology



Moderator: Mr Neil Shen (Founding and Managing Partner, HongShan)



1. Dr Brian Gu (Vice Chairman and President, XPENG)

2. Ms Stella Li (Executive Vice President, BYD Company Limited and Chief Executive Officer, BYD Americas)

3. Professor Dawn Song (Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, UC Berkeley)

4. Mr Lei Zhang (Chief Executive Officer, Envision Group)



Philanthropy and Wealth Legacy



Moderator: Ms Annabel Spring (Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth)



1. Ms Dongmei Kong (Founder and Chairwoman, Dongrun Foundation)

2. His Highness Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum (member of the Ruling Family, Dubai)

3. Dr Gabriel Leung (Executive Director, Charities and Community, The Hong Kong Jockey Club)

4. Mr Robert Rosen (Director, Philanthropic Partnerships, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)



Dream to Dynasty: Wealth Creation for Generations



Moderator: Ms Harshika Patel (Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Private Bank, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong, J. P. Morgan)



1. H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LGT Group, Founder and Chairman, Lightrock)

2. Dr Tony Tan Caktiong (Chairman and Founder, Jollibee Foods Corporation)

3. Mr Oliver Weisberg (Chief Executive Officer, Blue Pool Capital)



Founding Partner of WndrCo, former Chairman of Walt Disney Studios and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DreamWorks Animation, Mr Jeffrey Katzenberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the summit. The chat, titled “Journey from Hollywood to Silicon Valley”, will be moderated by the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Pool Capital, Mr Oliver Weisberg.



Also, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Avenue Capital Group and former co-owner of the National Basketball Association (NBA)’s Milwaukee Bucks, Mr Marc Lasry, and the Chief Executive Officer of Wade Inc. and former Miami Heat guard with an NBA Hall of Fame induction, Mr Dwyane Wade, will participate in another fireside chat on “Rise of Sports as an Asset Class” moderated by racing driver, Head of Private Office, Knight Frank Greater China, Mr Ho-pin Tung.



As the flagship event is being held during the Financial Mega Event Week, the WGHK stands as an exclusive and highly anticipated global event for family offices, asset owners and family office service providers. Riding on the success of the inaugural summit last year, the upcoming WGHK is expected to draw more key decision makers from the global family office sector. Participants from Hong Kong, the Mainland, Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and beyond are set to join the event to exchange their insights in Hong Kong.