Dallas TX Land for Data Center Expansion

Strategic TX Land Offering in DFW Metroplex Texas: Ideal for Data Center and Crypto Mining Development

Data Center Land For Sale TX, Dallas Texas

DALLAS – March 18, 2024 – PRLog — Roxanne Marquis, a Dallas Texas broker and founder of 8888CRE.com, and a pivotal figure in the commercial real estate investment landscape, today announced the availability of a prime land parcel within the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas, specifically primed for data center development. This significant land offering, ranging from 65 to 283.89 acres, is poised to cater to the robust needs of data center and crypto mining operations, as well as the high-demand operations in cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

Land Highlights:

Location: Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, TX, the property affords seamless connectivity, being within an hour’s reach of DFW Airport.

Power Potential: The site currently harnesses a substantial 5MW of power, with an expansion blueprint to exceed 100 Megawatts (MW), pending ONCOR’s approval. A prospective 50 MW augmentation is on the horizon with the construction of a new substation in the vicinity. The potential for 300 MW is currently being explored through ONCOR and should be known by May 30, 2024. Oncor Electric is also phasing out the North Cleburne Substation and has begun the process of placing an easement to construct a new substation on the subject property itself, which will further enhance the site’s power capacity.

Strategic Advantages: The land is a powerhouse of potential, offering vast power capacity and redundancy, critical for data center development and crypto mining enterprises that demand an uninterrupted power supply. This Multi-substation plan establishes the site as a definitive choice for high-scale, power-intensive projects such as major data centers, ensuring scalability and energy redundancy.

Zoning: The zoning is conducive to development, with 112.5 acres earmarked for industrial use and 171.4 acres for interim holding, streamlining the path for future construction in line with municipal guidelines.

A Pivotal Development Opportunity for Data Center Infrastructure:

This land offering emerges as a strategic investment for those seeking to capitalize on the data center market’s expansion. With its robust power capabilities, strategic positioning, and development- ready zoning, the property stands as an ideal candidate for data center and crypto mining operations that prioritize reliability and growth potential. Additionally, the property is strategically positioned for cloud computing land acquisition and offers the necessary infrastructure for developing future-ready AI platforms.

About Roxanne Marquis:

Roxanne Marquis, the visionary behind 8888CRE.com, brings over two decades of experience to the commercial real estate investment sector. Her strategic acumen and results-oriented approach have solidified her status as a trusted authority and power broker in the field, specializing in international partnerships for property acquisition and financing.

For More Information:

Roxanne Marquis

Founder, 8888CRE.com and winwincre.com

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

Email: rm@8888cre.com

Texas Real Estate Broker License 0688184

8888CRE Data Center Land (https://8888cre.com/ datacenter.html)