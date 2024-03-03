Jody Franklin’s “Reporting For Duty: A Son’s Revenge” Will Be Displayed at the 2024 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 2, 2024

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet is honored to showcase Jody Franklins Reporting For Duty: A Sons Revenge at the 2024 London Book Fair on March 12-14, 2024, at Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX, U.K. The London Book Fair gathers 25,000 publishing professionals for networking and learning. It provides valuable insights into the book industry and ideal opportunities to interact with customers, enhance brand awareness, and conduct business.

Reporting For Duty is a timely and thought-provoking novel that tells the journey of a young boy who witnessed the brutal slaying of his father at the hands of two corrupt police officers. At its heart, it reflects timely lessons on racism and revenge.

Jody Franklins novel carries a tone of compassion, understanding, and awareness for todays race relations, police brutality, and the unjust treatment and increasing number of slain African American males and societys castaways. Its a matter that affects everyone in this country, no matter your age, race, creed, or color. Fans of To Kill a Mockingbird are sure to enjoy Franklins powerful novel.

Jody Franklins Reporting For Duty: A Sons Revenge is a must-read page-turner with a compelling message. At its heart, it reflects timely lessons on racism and revenge. The book is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Take advantage of its book display at ReadersMagnets exhibit at stand #6A90 at the 2024 London Book Fair.

Author

Jody Franklin was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida, the youngest of three children. She earned her BA in psychology with a concentration in communications from Wesleyan College, First for Womens College in Macon, Georgia. She has worked at the University of Florida in several different departments for the past twenty-plus years.

Jody has always had a passion for writing. Her mother was an educator, her father worked for the Gainesville Sun News, and her sister self-published a poetry book. Reading, writing, and creativity have always influenced her life.

Jody met her husband in high school, and after high school, they went their separate ways, only to reconnect four years later. They have been inseparable and happily married ever since. Together, they are raising four sons.

Reporting For Duty: A Sons Revenge

Author: Jody Franklin

Genre: Narrative

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Published Date: February 20, 2023