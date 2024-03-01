Keith Urban Releases New Single, “Messed Up as Me.”

WEBWIRE – Friday, March 1, 2024

Promises made, promises kept, and more music from four-time GrammyAward winner Keith Urban. Messed Up As Me, out today, is another release from his as-of-yet, unnamed album.

Keith, who debuted the song during CRS at The Ryman Auditorium as part of the annual Team UMG luncheon, Most of us have been in dysfunctional relationships before, where theres not a lot of compatibility, except for that one area where its so good you put up with all the rest. A phone call or a night out and youre right back where you shouldnt be.

Musically theres an unresolved quality to the song. Just like a dysfunctional relationship, its a cycle of always going back to what you know. Messed Up As Me is produced by Keith and longtime co-producer Dann Huff, and follows last months release of Straight Line. Both are expected to be on the superstars album slated for release later this year.