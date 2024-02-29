New contract and loan for Bergstrom

WEBWIRE – Thursday, February 29, 2024

Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has signed a contract extension until 2025 and completed a loan move to Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna.

A full Finland international, Bergstrom featured 22 times in the Blues matchday squad this season and was handed minutes during our pre-season tour of the United States.

He will now continue his development in the Allsvenskan, the top tier of Swedish football, and will remain with Brommapojkarna until January 1, 2025.

Good luck, Lucas!