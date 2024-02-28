Seatrec Names Retired Rear Admiral John Neagley to Advisory Board

VISTA, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Seatrec, a renewable energy company that harvests energy from temperature differences in the environment, today announces the appointment of retired Rear Admiral and Founder/Principal of Blue Native Consulting, John Neagley, to its advisory board.

Johns long and distinguished career in the Navy saw him successfully lead complex operations and the development of new technologies amid high stakes and high standards, explains Yi Chao, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Seatrec. His understanding of what it takes to succeed in a maritime environment and his passion for developing the Blue Economy is a perfect fit with our mission of providing clean, renewable energy to existing and novel applications.

Neagleys three-and-a-half decades of experience in the Navy saw him command a Navy Destroyer and serve on a number of surface combatants, including those that participated in Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Desert Fox. Following his time at sea, Neagley managed a host of Naval research, development, and procurement projects, including acting as the executive officer for Littoral Combat Ships (PEO LCS). Before his retirement, he oversaw the Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) that set the course and scope of responsibilities for both manned and unmanned systems.

The maritime environment is demanding and providing clean, renewable power to the most remote areas has always been a limiting factor, points out Neagley. Seatrecs technology opens up exciting possibilities for maritime applications and for expanding the Blue Economy.

Seatrecs pioneering energy harvesting system uses phase change materials to harness energy from temperature differences between the oceans various depths. These materials contract and expand creating pressure thats captured and converted into electricity. The clean, virtually limitless power enables scientists to integrate power-intensive sensors into its infiniTETM float that typically require shore-supplied power or direct ship support via tethering.

The company counts the US Navys Office of Naval Research among its early backers and recently launched a project in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School to study the impact of noise pollution on the ocean environments powered by Seatrecs technology.

Seatrec designs and manufactures energy harvesting systems that generate electricity from naturally occurring temperature differences in ocean waters. This renewable energy can be used to power deep water oceanographic research equipment such as floats, gliders, and autonomous underwater vehicles, resulting in the most scalable, cost-effective deep ocean data collection possible. Incorporated in 2016 by CEO, Dr. Yi Chao, Seatrecs technology originated at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, to provide clean power for remote off-grid locations. The company is headquartered in Vista, CA. Visit us at www.seatrec.com and @seatrecinc.

