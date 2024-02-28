Local Business Owner Catherine Alton Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Catherine Alton, Co-Founder of Robineau Media in Syracuse, New York was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Alton, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Alton. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Alton joins us with over 15 years of experience as a trailblazer in the marketing and communications field. She is a natural storyteller and through her innovative and results driven approach, she is able to seamlessly integrate her expertise in writing and branding to create compelling narratives that bring brands to life. She is active in her community by serving on the Board of Directors at the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center as well as the Strathmore Neighborhood Association, underlining her commitment to community and social causes.

Alton joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Catherine Alton as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

About Robineau Media

Robineau Media is a dynamic, woman and Black-owned business that specializes in bringing brands’ unique stories to life. We offer a wide range of digital marketing services to diverse sectors, including community organizations, politics, healthcare, and fin-tech. As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, we focus on creating customer-centric strategies that deliver real results. Discover how we’re making marketing more human at robineaumedia.com.