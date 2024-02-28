Authentic Brands Group Partners with the ALDO Group for Hunter Bags and Small Leather Goods

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform,announced a long-term partnership with the ALDO Group, a leading fashion retailer and wholesaler, for Hunter. ALDO Group will take on the design, production and distribution of Hunter bag products and small leather goods for ladies and men in the U.S. and Canada.

We are pleased to expand our relationship with the ALDO Group and embark on this new partnership for Hunter, said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer at Authentic. This partnership allows us to tap into the rich heritage of Hunter and translate it into a range of accessories that resonate with consumers seeking quality, style and functionality.

Building on their successful partnership, Authentic and the ALDO Group are set to bring the essence of Hunter to a broader range of consumers through a new assortment of bags and small leather goods. Known for its craftsmanship and timeless designs, bags are a natural extension of Hunter with each style embodying the brands ethos. Focused on creating enduring pieces that effortlessly elevate any ensemble, the partnership will showcase Hunters ability to seamlessly blend versatility and quality.

The ALDO Group has been in the bags business for five decades and we are thrilled to expand and grow this category for an iconic brand like Hunter. Consumers are drawn to its strong heritage and the brand has always played well between fashion and function – a perfect recipe for a fresh bag offering, said Jonathan Frankel, President of ALDO Product Services at the ALDO Group.

Hunters bag collections will launch for FW24 and will be available at department stores, specialty retailers as well as e-commerce sites including Amazon.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,300-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 382,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentics brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille ONeal, David Beckham, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Ted Baker, Hunter, Vince, Herv Lger, Hickey Freeman, Frye, Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Sperry, Rockport, Eddie Bauer, Boardriders, Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, VonZipper, Honolua, Spyder, Volcom, Shark, Tretorn, Prince, Airwalk, Izod, Jones New York, Van Heusen, Hart Schaffner Marx, Arrow and Thomasville.

For more information, visitauthentic.com.

About ALDO Group

Specializing in stylish and accessible footwear and accessories, the ALDO Group has been around for more than 50 years. We operate under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO and we are also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. With stores in more than 110 countries, we are on a journey to create a world of love, confidence, and belonging. In addition to its head office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and in Asia. For more information, visit www.aldogroup.com.

About ALDO Product Services (APS)

The ALDO Group wholesale division, ALDO Product Services (APS) was founded on the belief that in order to be successful, and to help other companies realize their full potential, it is essential to consistently seize opportunities, break boundaries, and go above and beyond what anyone else in the industry can offer. Their mission is to offer everything they have learned to other partners whose goal is to build world-class footwear and accessories businesses. From product design and development to brand, marketing and distribution, APS offers a full 360-degree service.

For more information about the ALDO Group or to connect with our wholesale sales team, please reach out to Amlie Provost, Marketing Director at ALDO Product services ataprovost@aldogroup.com.

About Hunter

With a 160-plus-year heritage, the Hunter brand has evolved from a rubber boot to a lifestyle brand, offering an expansive footwear collection, outerwear, bags and accessories designed for outdoor performance in both rural and urban environments. With seasonal introductions of fresh new styles and colorways inspired by the brands strong DNA, Hunter has cemented its position as the welly of choice among outdoor enthusiasts, celebrities and fashion trendsetters alike.

For more information, please visit https://hunterboots.com.