ASA to Explore Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices in June 6th Webinar

HERNDON, Va. – Feb. 20, 2024 – PRLog — ASA announces the hosting of an upcoming webinar entitled BV541 Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices, June 6, 2024, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT.
A pivotal resource for valuation professionals, tax directors, tax planning professionals, CFOs, and controllers, the webinar will commence with an introduction to legal entity valuations, delving into the circumstances that necessitate their preparation. Presenters Judd Schneider and Michael Rigby, Managing Directors at Kroll, will guide participants through essential considerations, including valuation methodologies, discount rates, tax rates, and compliance with local country requirements. This insightful session will conclude with a dedicated Q&A segment, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to interact directly with our expert presenters.
Webinar Agenda:
- Introduction
- Background on Legal Entities
- When is a Valuation Required
- Key Issues and Considerations
- Process and Best Practices
- Questions
