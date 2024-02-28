ASA to Explore Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices in June 6th Webinar

HERNDON, Va. – Feb. 20, 2024 – PRLog — ASA announces the hosting of an upcoming webinar entitled BV541 Legal Entity Valuation Best Practices, June 6, 2024, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT.

A pivotal resource for valuation professionals, tax directors, tax planning professionals, CFOs, and controllers, the webinar will commence with an introduction to legal entity valuations, delving into the circumstances that necessitate their preparation. Presenters Judd Schneider and Michael Rigby, Managing Directors at Kroll, will guide participants through essential considerations, including valuation methodologies, discount rates, tax rates, and compliance with local country requirements. This insightful session will conclude with a dedicated Q&A segment, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to interact directly with our expert presenters.

Webinar Agenda:

Introduction

Background on Legal Entities

When is a Valuation Required

Key Issues and Considerations

Process and Best Practices

Questions

To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/ 3SV3Qw7 or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

