Canada – Proposed Registration Decision PRD2024-01, Phthorimaea operculella granulovirus isolate GV 0019 and Tutavir

Current status: Open

Opened on 26 February 2024 and will close for consultation on 11 April 2024

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is proposing registration for the sale and use of PhopGV Technical and Tutavir, containing the technical grade active ingredient Phthorimaea operculella granulovirus isolate GV-0019, for control of tomato leafminer (Tuta absoluta) on greenhouse fruiting vegetables.

This consultation is open for comment from 26 February 2024 to 11 April 2024 (45 calendar days).

Health Canada will consider all comments received up to 45 days from the date of publication of this document (by 11 April 2024) before making a final decision on the proposed registration for Phthorimaea operculella granulovirus isolate GV-0019 and Tutavir.

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on Phthorimaea operculella granulovirus isolate GV-0019 and Tutavir is finalized, the PMRA will post a Registration Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

