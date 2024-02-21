Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sonya Shoemaker as Regional Sales Manager Southeast for CNC Cabinetry

With an extensive background in sales, Sonya successfully led the Mid-Atlantic Builder Channel for American Bath Group as Regional Sales Manager. She previously held positions with Moen Inc., Delta Faucet Company, Ferguson Enterprises and Thos. Somerville Company.

CNC Cabinetry is a well-established manufacturer and distributor of Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops, Bathroom Vanities and Vanity Tops. CNC Cabinetry maintains a network of qualified sales and service representatives throughout the country. Specializing in servicing dealers with all kitchen and bath needs as a ONE STOP SHOP, CNC Cabinetry provides a full spectrum of pricing, ranging from low to high end as well as standard to custom. Throughout over thirty years of business, CNC Cabinetry has earned a reputation of excellent craftsmanship, progressive design, and superior service.

About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual Whos Who of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best Completion and Retention Rates in the industry. We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.

