The Oaklea Press Releases a Book Announcing the End of Secular Humanism as a Viable Philosophy

The Oaklea Press has just released a book entitled “How I Helped 33 LightWorkers Destroy Secular Humanism and Save the World” by Stephen Hawley Martin, author of the currently bestselling title “Dead Is Fiction, Fear an Illusion.” Martin cites 33 individuals whose work he has drawn upon in other books he has written that taken together he says should be the death knell for Secular Humanism, aka Physicalism and Scientific Materialism.

Martin said, “What do Albert Einstein, Max Planck, biochemist Rupert Sheldrake, and psychiatrist Bruce Greyson of the University of Virginia School of Medicine have in common? They are among the 33 individuals whose work I have reported upon that when taken as a whole should put Physicalism on the ash heap of history where it belongs. Physicalists call consciousness ‘the hard problem’ because they cannot figure out how matter creates it. The truth is they’ve been approaching it from the wrong direction. Read my book and you will see it’s clear that consciousness creates matter.”

Martin writes, for example, that Max Planck (1858-1947), who won the Nobel Prize in 1918 for his work developing quantum theory was quoted in the British newspaper, The Observer on October 25, 1931, as having said, “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness. Everything that we talk about, everything that we regard as existing, postulates consciousness.”

“How I Helped 33 LightWorkers Destroy Secular Humanism and Save the World” is available from Amazon as a Kindle ebook for $4.99, in trade paperback for $12.95, and casebound hardcover for $19.99.

