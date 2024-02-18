Hong Kong – Scholarship boosts HK talent pool

Scholarship boosts HK talent pool *********************************



To strengthen education collaboration with Belt & Road countries and regions, scholarships have been offered to outstanding students coming from countries along the Belt & Road since the 2016-17 academic year.



News.gov.hk spoke to two scholarship awardees from Malaysia and Türkiye to share their experiences and insights about their study in Hong Kong, while the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Jeff Sze outlined how the city’s talent pool could benefit from attracting international students.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (February 18) in text and video format.