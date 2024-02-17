Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo) *******************************************************************



Police today (February 17) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tseung Kwan O.

Fung Chi-wah, aged 72, went missing after he left his residence in Tsui Lam Estate on February 13 night. His family made a report to Police yesterday (February 16).

He is about 1.65 metres tall, 70 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short grey straight hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of glasses, a black jacket, a checkered shirt, blue jeans, black sport shoes and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.