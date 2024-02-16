Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing girl in Tin Shui Wai (with photo)

Police today (February 16) appealed to the public for information on a girl who went missing in Tin Shui Wai.

Chan Tin-sum, aged 16, went missing after she left her residence in Tin Shui Estate on February 8 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.55 metres tall, 45 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and black trousers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing girl or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3127 or 6273 5787 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.