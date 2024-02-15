South Indian Bank honoured as Best Technology Bank of Year at 19th IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations

South Indian Bank wins the prestigious title of Best Technology Bank of the Year Award at the 19th IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations. The Bank’s exceptional performance was celebrated with a total of six prestigious accolades. The Bank emerged victorious in three categories, secured the runner-up position in one, and received special mentions in two others. The awards were presented to Mr. P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank by Mr. T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India during the award ceremony held at The Trident, Mumbai. The Bank’s Senior Leadership Team graced the event, adding prestige to this remarkable accomplishment.

The IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations is an annual event since its inception in 2005. Instituted by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), it recognises organisations that have brought in transformational changes in their businesses by adopting modern digital solutions.

South Indian Bank excelled across various categories. The categories where the Bank triumphed includes:

Best Technology Bank of the Year- Winner Best Tech Talent and Organization – Winner Best IT Risk and Management – Winner Best Financial Inclusion – Runner Up Best Digital Sales, Payment, and Engagement – Special Mention Best Fintech & DPI Adoption – Special Mention

Mr. P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said, “The consistent recognition at the IBA Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations is a testament to our efforts towards digitization of our banking operations, including the introduction of digitally-enabled products and services catering to the diverse needs of our customers. These awards encourage us to continue leveraging technological innovations to enhance our operational efficiency.”

The award ceremony was graced by luminaries from the banking sector, with Dr. Deepak B. Phatak, Professor Emeritus at IIT Bombay and the Jury Head for the awards, lauding South Indian Bank’s technological prowess in his introductory address. Prominent personalities from the banking industry, such as Mr. T. Rabi Sankar Deputy Governor – Reserve Bank of India, Mr. A. K. Goel, IBA Chairman and PNB MD & CEO, and Mr. Sunil Mehta, IBA Chief Executive, enhanced the splendour of the occasion by presenting awards to the honourees.