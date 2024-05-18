Pocket FM brings back India’s love for superheroes – delivers four blockbuster superhero audio series Super Yoddha, The New Avatar, Shoorveer, and Number Zero co

With the growing popularity of digital entertainment and tapping the immense potential of the superhero genre, audio series platform Pocket FM today announces a rare feat in India’s superhero storytelling landscape. Four Pocket FM superhero audio series have surpassed 100 million plays.

In recent years, the landscape of Indian superheroes has transcended traditional mediums, finding a new home in the digital sphere. Pocket FM has been at the forefront of this evolution, spearheading the charge with its award-winning audio series – ‘Number Zero’ (140M plays), ‘Shoorveer’ (250M plays), ‘The New Avatar’ (190M plays) and ‘Super Yoddha’ (140M plays).

These audio series have not only redefined the superhero genre but have also made it more accessible to a diverse audience, including a younger generation of listeners aged 18 up to 40 years.Through the power of compelling storytelling, immersive soundscapes, and dynamic characters, Pocket FM’s superhero and sci-fi series have captured the hearts and imaginations of listeners across the nation.

Suyog Gothi, Head-India and New Markets, Pocket FM said, “As we commemorate the remarkable achievement of 100 million plays, we at Pocket FM are elated to observe the resounding reception to our superhero audio series. ‘Super Yoddha,’ ‘The New Avatar,’ ‘Shoorveer,’ and ‘Number Zero’ have not only provided entertainment but also served as source of inspiration, sparking the imaginations of millions. These shows have struck a chord mainly with our younger generation of listeners. The superhero and sci-fi genres are clearly amongst well performing genres with the ever-growing demand and affinity from the listeners for these stories.”

Pocket FM’s superhero audio series have garnered widespread acclaim for their immersive storytelling, rich character development, and thrilling adventures. With this milestone, Pocket FM reaffirms its mission to entertain, inspire, and connect audiences through the power of storytelling. As the platform continues to expand its offerings and innovate within the digital entertainment space, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality content that resonates with audiences of all ages.